UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dual White Oil Pipeline Likely To Be Operational Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Dual White Oil Pipeline likely to be operational next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline, from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and reducing reliance on traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

"The oil pipeline that was used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura has been dualized. Now it (pipeline) is ready and likely to be operational in October for supply of both diesel and petrol in batches," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to Frontier Works Organization, which had completed its necessary work. Hopefully, the practical work on the expansion project would start in next few months and complete in a period of 18-24 months, he added.

With completion of this project, known as Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.

However, he said, onward distribution from OMCs' oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers. "It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost." Under the project, a 427-kilometer pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Petrol Oil Traffic Sheikhupura October 2017 All From FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

13 minutes ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

43 minutes ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

1 hour ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Equal pay law will empower women at wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.