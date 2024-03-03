Dubai Business Conference, a Milestone To Bring Investment: President ICCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Bakhtwari Sunday said that Dubai business Conference would be a milestone to bring investment in the country.
He was addressing a dinner, which was hosted in honor of the participants of the ICCI Business Conference and attended by more than 180 delegates, said a press release.
Addressing the participants, the President ICCI said that Pakistan, with a large market of 240 million people and located between the world's two largest economies, was a paradise for investors.
The government is focusing on providing a conducive environment for domestic and foreign investors. There are attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan in sectors such as power, oil and gas, information technology, infrastructure and services, he added.
Meeting the housing needs of Pakistan's large population is a challenge, he said adding that the real estate and development sector has done a great job in the last two decades.
The ICCI President said that he hopes that the new government will work with new determination and continuity of policies and continue the series of measures to attract foreign investment to the country.
He said that the newly elected Prime Minister offered a charter of economy to all political parties in his first address. The political leadership should respond positively to this and demonstrate national unity on the economy.
ICCI Dubai Business Conference will be held in Dubai today. Investors from all over the world, including Pakistan, will participate in the conference.
Pakistani diplomatic mission in Dubai and officials of National Investment Facilitation Council will brief the investors.
B2B meetings and panel discussions are also scheduled in the conference.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
PCMEA delegation meets Customs Collector3 hours ago
-
Business world expects to witness era of 'Pakistan Speed' under PM-elect Shehbaz: PBF4 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo4 hours ago
-
KTH chairman greets PM4 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Malik felicitates Shehbaz Sharif4 hours ago
-
Whitefly can cause colossal loss to vegetable growers5 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescued 10,653 people in February5 hours ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, 72 pc increase recorded9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 202413 hours ago
-
Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan1 day ago
-
GECF signs two MoUs to enhance energy cooperation in Africa and Asia, on the sidelines of the 7th GE ..1 day ago