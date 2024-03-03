Dubai Business Conference, a milestone to bring investment: President ICCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Bakhtwari Sunday said that Dubai business Conference would be a milestone to bring investment in the country.

He was addressing a dinner, which was hosted in honor of the participants of the ICCI Business Conference and attended by more than 180 delegates, said a press release.

Addressing the participants, the President ICCI said that Pakistan, with a large market of 240 million people and located between the world's two largest economies, was a paradise for investors.

The government is focusing on providing a conducive environment for domestic and foreign investors. There are attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan in sectors such as power, oil and gas, information technology, infrastructure and services, he added.

Meeting the housing needs of Pakistan's large population is a challenge, he said adding that the real estate and development sector has done a great job in the last two decades.

The ICCI President said that he hopes that the new government will work with new determination and continuity of policies and continue the series of measures to attract foreign investment to the country.

He said that the newly elected Prime Minister offered a charter of economy to all political parties in his first address. The political leadership should respond positively to this and demonstrate national unity on the economy.

ICCI Dubai Business Conference will be held in Dubai today. Investors from all over the world, including Pakistan, will participate in the conference.

Pakistani diplomatic mission in Dubai and officials of National Investment Facilitation Council will brief the investors.

B2B meetings and panel discussions are also scheduled in the conference.