Open Menu

Dubai Business Conference, a Milestone To Bring Investment: President ICCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Dubai Business Conference, a milestone to bring investment: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Bakhtwari Sunday said that Dubai business Conference would be a milestone to bring investment in the country.

He was addressing a dinner, which was hosted in honor of the participants of the ICCI Business Conference and attended by more than 180 delegates, said a press release.

Addressing the participants, the President ICCI said that Pakistan, with a large market of 240 million people and located between the world's two largest economies, was a paradise for investors.

The government is focusing on providing a conducive environment for domestic and foreign investors. There are attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan in sectors such as power, oil and gas, information technology, infrastructure and services, he added.

Meeting the housing needs of Pakistan's large population is a challenge, he said adding that the real estate and development sector has done a great job in the last two decades.

The ICCI President said that he hopes that the new government will work with new determination and continuity of policies and continue the series of measures to attract foreign investment to the country.

He said that the newly elected Prime Minister offered a charter of economy to all political parties in his first address. The political leadership should respond positively to this and demonstrate national unity on the economy.

ICCI Dubai Business Conference will be held in Dubai today. Investors from all over the world, including Pakistan, will participate in the conference.

Pakistani diplomatic mission in Dubai and officials of National Investment Facilitation Council will brief the investors.

B2B meetings and panel discussions are also scheduled in the conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Business Dubai Oil Job Chamber Gas Sunday Market Commerce All From Government Industry Unity Foods Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

22 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

22 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

22 hours ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

22 hours ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

22 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

22 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

22 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

22 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business