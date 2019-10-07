Dubai Customs: 1.2 million transactions in DUCAMZ and Dry Port

Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, made a field visit to DUCAMZ and Dry Port customs centers of the Land Customs Centers Management

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, made a field visit to DUCAMZ and Dry Port customs centers of the Land Customs Centers Management.

He inspected the business functioning and customs service level delivered at the locations. The Director General met with operations and customer service teams at DUCAMZ (Dubai Cars and Automotive Zone) and Dry Port customs centers and was briefed on the efforts undertaken to improve customs service and deliver more convenient inspection facilities to customers.

With this in mind, service delivery time has been cut down tremendously which further facilitates the flow legitimate trade while keeping society safe from the perils of illicit trading activities. Ducamz customs center processed 429,602 transactions and made 31 seizures in 2018, compared to 268,070 transactions and 14 seizures over the course of the first half of 2019.

Dry Port customs center carried out 812,529 transactions last year, with that number totaling 430,142 transactions in 1H this year. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that Dubai Customs’ plans to raise service level and improve performance were aligned with the leadership’s pioneering initiatives to boost economic growth. “We fully committed toachieving the objectives of these initiatives by meeting the demands of traders and investors and ensuring they get real added value from trading through Dubai. The Dubai Silk Road project is a kind of projects that will surely offer traders great opportunities to benefit from Dubai’s position as a global and regional trading hub.”