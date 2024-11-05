Open Menu

Dubai Customs And DP World Sign Agreement To Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Trade And Logistics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Dubai Customs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World designed to support Dubai's goal of becoming one of the top three economic cities in the world and to enhance its role in advancing international trade and logistics services

The MoU seeks to develop and improve digital trade and logistics solutions in Dubai by further transforming existing customs systems in partnership with DP World and building up on innovation bolstered by cutting-edge digital technology. It also aims to continue streamlining stakeholder experiences in the trade and logistics sector, supporting Dubai's competitiveness as a global trade and logistics hub and contributing to the achievement of Dubai's economic agenda D33.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, with the attendance of Mohamed AbuHamra, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Technology, DP World GCC, along with other senior executives and department heads from Dubai Customs and DP World GCC.

H.E. Dr. Busenad emphasised that the MoU aligns with Dubai Customs' vision and strategy to facilitate trade and deliver a globally leading customs experience.

This will help boost the value of Dubai's non-oil foreign trade and contribute to the implementation of the economic agenda launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He noted that the agreement includes fruitful collaboration to implement joint projects and procedures, update and improve programs and systems to keep pace with developments in customs work, streamline procedures, and deliver fast government services that rely on advanced technologies and digital solutions.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC added that the partnership with Dubai Customs marks a significant step forward in DP World's commitment to driving digital innovation within the trade and logistics sector. By combining the expertise of both entities and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the MoU will create a more seamless and efficient experience for businesses operating in Dubai and support cross-border trade flows.

The MoU, in its quest to seek out innovation, aims towards pushing the industry towards better, more efficient ways to trade.

