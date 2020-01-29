Dubai Customs and University of Dubai mark graduation of 1 st batch of Supply Chain and Customs program

Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of the first batch of its Supply Chain and Customs program, the first of its kind academic degree at local and regional Customs level

The program has been implemented in cooperation with University of Dubai. The Supply Chain and Customs program was designed to meet the wider requirements of Customs and logistics business and equip enrolled employees with the academic knowledge and specialized skills and capabilities, which will enable them to add value to the Customs job.

The diploma program included 159 training hours dispensed across 4 years, covering 53 subjects related to Customs science, supply chains, and logistics management. HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, congratulated the graduates for successfully completing the program requirements, which confirms their readiness to get fully engaged in Customs work and serve the authority’s mission of protecting society and supporting economic development through trade facilitation and security enforcement.

He encouraged the graduates to continue learning and work hard to develop their skills on the job. Dr. Eesa M. Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, said that the University’s objective is to deliver quality educational services to all community segments, and drive creativity through offering innovative, up- to-date academic programs.

He commended Dubai Customs’ commitment to training and developing its staff by enrolling them in specialized job- related academic programs. The Supply Chain and Customs degree is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, and is internationally recognized, he added.