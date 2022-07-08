UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Announces Eid Al-Adha Working Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centers during the Eid al-Adha holiday, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022) Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centers during the Eid al-Adha holiday, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay.Work will continue around the clock during the Eid al-Adha Holiday at the inspection centers of Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Center, Hamirya Port Customs Center, Jebel Ali Inspection Center, TECOM. Port Rashid Customer Service Center will work from 7.30am to 3.30pm.Hatta Customs Center, Dubai Logistics City Customs Center, Dubai Cargo Village customs center and Dubai Airport Free Zone, gate(5), and Al Maktoum Airport Cargo Center will work 24/7 during the Eid Holiday.

Inspection section at DMCC will be off during the Eid Holiday, whereas the Passenger Operations Department will work around the clock.

Ducamz and Dry Port customs centers will be off during the Eid and will resume work after the holiday.

Inspection Center at the Emirates Post will work on Arafa Day and the first day of Eid al-Adha from 9am to 9pm, and around the clock on the second day of Eid holiday.

Customs Declaration Department will work around the clock.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Post From Airport

Recent Stories

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

6 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

12 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.