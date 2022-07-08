Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centers during the Eid al-Adha holiday, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022) Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centers during the Eid al-Adha holiday, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay.Work will continue around the clock during the Eid al-Adha Holiday at the inspection centers of Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Center, Hamirya Port Customs Center, Jebel Ali Inspection Center, TECOM. Port Rashid Customer Service Center will work from 7.30am to 3.30pm.Hatta Customs Center, Dubai Logistics City Customs Center, Dubai Cargo Village customs center and Dubai Airport Free Zone, gate(5), and Al Maktoum Airport Cargo Center will work 24/7 during the Eid Holiday.

Inspection section at DMCC will be off during the Eid Holiday, whereas the Passenger Operations Department will work around the clock.

Ducamz and Dry Port customs centers will be off during the Eid and will resume work after the holiday.

Inspection Center at the Emirates Post will work on Arafa Day and the first day of Eid al-Adha from 9am to 9pm, and around the clock on the second day of Eid holiday.

Customs Declaration Department will work around the clock.