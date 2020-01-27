Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day and 3rd UAE Customs Week

Dubai Customs celebrated the International Customs Day and the 3 rd UAE Customs Week today Sunday 26th January

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) Dubai Customs celebrated the International Customs Day and the 3 rd UAE Customs Week today Sunday 26 th January.

With the theme “Dubai Customs: Driving Sustainability” the events of the 3 rd UAE Customs Week kicked off today at the Etihad Museum with the presence of Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed bin Lahej, Director General of Federal Customs Authority and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs.

The event coincides with the International Customs Day which falls on 26 th January every year.

In the event, Sultan bin Sulayem, Ahmed bin Lahej and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih inaugurated Dubai Customs Exhibition which documents the historical periods of development that the oldest government department have passed through. They also handed out accreditation certificates to the new members of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), which entitles them to enjoy many benefits. Sultan bin Sulayem said: “To achieve sustainable development we look forward to reaching AED 2 trillion target in Dubai external trade by 2025 following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness stressed that 2020 will be the year of making great strides in the economic sector, in education, in infrastructure, in the health sector and in the media. Dubai is advancing in many aspects and leading the 4 th Industrial Revolution within a plan and vision of becoming the world’s economic capital based on many factors and efforts including the hosting of EXPO 2020.

“New investments help towards a more diverse economy and boost economic development not only for the UAE but also for the neighboring Gulf states; our regional major trade partners. Sustainability ensures better life for next generations.

This year marks our preparations for the next 50 years which will involve wise planning to lead the 4 th industrial revolution. Dubai is advancing in many aspects to turn into a global economic capital supported by different initiatives such as the hosting of EXPO 2020, Dubai Silk Road and the World Logistics Passport.” On his part, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said: “The 3 rd UAE Customs Week takes place in conjunction with the International Customs Day on 26 January, and stands as a witness to the numerous activities and initiatives that happened in support of the sustainable economic development in all sectors in the UAE. We are hopeful the events of the Week will boost our ties of cooperation with our strategic partners in the government and private sectors and consolidate customs efforts in the UAE in fulfilment of the vision of our wise leadership. “We are happy to celebrate today 15 new members joining the Authorized Economic Operator, which raises the number of AEO members to 70 companies. The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program is a partnership between Trade community and Customs, in which actors in the global supply chain can apply for AEO status to receive trade facilitation benefits and, at the same time, verify and increase their level of compliance and security. Customs transactions carried out through the AEO in 2019 formed 43% of the total and we hope to reach to 50% this year. “Declared ‘2020: Towards the next 50’, this year will witness the biggest national strategy to prepare for the coming 50 years on the federal and local level as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2021. “The year 2020 will involve all segments of the UAE society in shaping life in the UAE for the next 50 years and preparing for the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of 2021. Participants at the end of the ceremony paid a visit to the Carpet & Art Oasis exhibition, which is organized by Dubai Customs at Port Rashid Marina.