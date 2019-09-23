UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Delegation Visits MBR Space Center

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:28 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) A delegation from Dubai Customs paid a field visit to The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MDRSC) where they were introduced to the space center’s various services, projects and achievements, and discussed how Dubai Customs can benefit from these services.

Dubai Customs presented the MBRSC with a painting depicting KhalifaSat as the UAE is set to send off its first Emirati astronaut for a historic mission aboard the International Space Station this September 25 th . Walid Eissa bin Darwish, Senior Manager of Al Maktoum Airport Customs Centers, headed the delegation alongside a team of DC officers.

They learned about the MBRSC’s projects, including the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, the UAE Astronaut Program, the Integrated Satellites Building Program, Mars 2117, all of which are under the UAE’s national space program.

“The visit is part of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan to reinforce partnership and share knowledge with different government and public entities,” said Bin Darwish, adding that the visit to the MBRSC identified some useful areas of common interest, including services and innovation projects. The delegation expressed their pride at the high sophisticated technology and first-in-class projects the center boasts. Welcoming the Dubai Customs delegation were Amer Al Sayagh, Manger, Space Engineering Center, and his team. “This visit is an expression of Dubai Customs’ commendable commitment to ongoing development and collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. We were very happy to brief Dubai Customs around our services and projects and learn about their development projects and innovations,” said Al Sayagh.

