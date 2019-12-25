UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Discusses Bilateral Trade Cooperation With Beninese Consul General

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Dubai Customs discusses bilateral trade cooperation with Beninese Consul General

Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih held a meeting with His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 25th December, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih held a meeting with His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai. The two discussed means of boosting cooperation between Benin and Dubai especially in bilateral trade and customs.

“It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with Beninese diplomatic missions and businesses. We have priorities which include delivering a leading customs expertise to the world” said Musabih. “Benin is an important trade partner to Dubai. The total value of mutual non-oil trade in 2018 was AED 1.5 billion. Imports had the lion’s share with AED 925 million, followed by re-exports with AED 501 million and exports with AED 77 million.”

In the first half of 2019, mutual trade made AED 1.12 billion. Imports accounted for AED 756 billion, imports hit AED 756 million, exports generated AED 49 million and re-exports yielded AED 311 million.

Gold, petroleum oils, vehicles, tobacco products, perfumes and nuts topped the list of commodities between the two sides.

Musabih pointed out Africa is a wide trade gate to the world, and Dubai Customs always scouts around to learn more about needs and expectations of Beninese, and other African, businesses.

“With more knowledge we deliver more support and facilitating trade with the African nations can lead to more trade growth. Hosting EXPO 2020 is a golden opportunity for all parties to connect and interact more effectively. African exhibitors will touch upon the numerous facilities and services offered by Dubai Customs in support of regional and global trade which will be further enhanced by the launch of the Dubai Silk Road” Musabih added.

On his part, His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in supporting the national economy and developing trade stating that Dubai is a world class trade and tourism hub and a central link between the east and west.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Exports Dubai Vehicles Aba Lead Benin Hub UAE Dirham 2018 2019 2020 Gold All Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

“It is beginning of the end,” says DG ISPR whi ..

12 minutes ago

China, US Maintain Close Contact Over Signing of P ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated in Hyder ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Abbottabad chapt ..

11 minutes ago

PSL5: PCB finalises tentative dates for opening ce ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.