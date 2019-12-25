Dubai Customs discusses bilateral trade cooperation with Beninese Consul General

Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih held a meeting with His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 25th December, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih held a meeting with His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai. The two discussed means of boosting cooperation between Benin and Dubai especially in bilateral trade and customs.

“It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with Beninese diplomatic missions and businesses. We have priorities which include delivering a leading customs expertise to the world” said Musabih. “Benin is an important trade partner to Dubai. The total value of mutual non-oil trade in 2018 was AED 1.5 billion. Imports had the lion’s share with AED 925 million, followed by re-exports with AED 501 million and exports with AED 77 million.”

In the first half of 2019, mutual trade made AED 1.12 billion. Imports accounted for AED 756 billion, imports hit AED 756 million, exports generated AED 49 million and re-exports yielded AED 311 million.

Gold, petroleum oils, vehicles, tobacco products, perfumes and nuts topped the list of commodities between the two sides.

Musabih pointed out Africa is a wide trade gate to the world, and Dubai Customs always scouts around to learn more about needs and expectations of Beninese, and other African, businesses.

“With more knowledge we deliver more support and facilitating trade with the African nations can lead to more trade growth. Hosting EXPO 2020 is a golden opportunity for all parties to connect and interact more effectively. African exhibitors will touch upon the numerous facilities and services offered by Dubai Customs in support of regional and global trade which will be further enhanced by the launch of the Dubai Silk Road” Musabih added.

On his part, His Excellency Adamu Aba Bajnan, Consul General of Benin in Dubai applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in supporting the national economy and developing trade stating that Dubai is a world class trade and tourism hub and a central link between the east and west.