Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in governance with Singaporean counterpart

Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs discussed best governance practices with their counterparts in Singapore

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019) Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs discussed best governance practices with their counterparts in Singapore. During her official visit to Singapore, Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs touched upon the latest practices and frameworks of governance in Singapore Customs, and the latest programs and initiatives adopted by the international firms in Singapore.



The two sides exchanged experience and knowledge in customs transparency and governance.

This comes within Dubai Customs efforts in preparing for the EXPO 2020 and the year 2020, which has been announced to be the year of getting ready for the next 50 years.



“Dubai Customs has gone far in the journey of governance and transparency.

We are applying the latest methods and strategies in this regard. With this in mind we have launched our governance project to ensure a transparent and efficient workplace and proper internal controls in place to realize the vision of Dubai Customs of becoming the leading customs administration in the world supporting legitimate trade.

“Governance at Dubai Customs is linked to the governance structures in the organization overall.

The main aim of our efforts in governance is to ensure that projects are carried out in the right way, which is intrinsically tied to the financial governance at a corporate level, corporate risk management, and more” said Abdul Razzak.