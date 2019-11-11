Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactions between January and September 2019

Musabih tours Dubai Logistics City and Al Maktoum Cargo Center to ensure readiness for EXPO 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih made a field trip to the customs centers at the Dubai Logistics City (DLC), and Al Maktoum Cargo Center, which operate under the Jebel Ali Customs Center Management, and the passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport.



Musabih met with the employees working at the three centers and received detailed information from them about the latest updates of the operations and initiatives taking place in the centers, and preparations ahead of the upcoming EXPO 2020.

Musabih highly appreciated the efforts taken by the employees to make the clients happier in fulfillment of the vision of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He called on them to keep up the good work and to always help advance the customs services, which help provide for more investment and trade activity in the emirate.

Musabih pointed out that the Dubai Logistics City has helped attract major investments, especially in electronics and furniture as part of its vision to be the best-of breed integrated logistics platform of excellence serving the world-class supply chain and logistics community while positioning Dubai as the global logistics hub of choice.

This is reinforced the recently launched(World Logistics Passport) which offers a set of unique operational and financial advantages for businesses and shipping companies by connecting government entities, including Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade, with logistics service providers like DP World and Dnata, and facilitating commercial transactions among concerned bodies in Dubai.



“The Customs centers at the Dubai Logistics City and Al Maktoum International Airport play an essential role in facilitating trade and travel. DLC made 129,496 customs transactions between January and September 2019. Al Maktoum Airport Customs Center served 510,180 passengers, and Al Maktoum Air Cargo Center dealt with 432 customs declarations in this period. With this momentum, we are confident we will provide best services to our passengers and clients coming to participate in EXPO 2020.”

The Director General of Dubai Customs was accompanied by Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, and Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division.

Sami Eissa, Senior Inspection Manager at DLC briefed the visitors on the latest initiatives and achievements at the center which contributed to more employee empowerment and raised client satisfaction to 97% this year.

Khalfan bin Yadaouh, Senior Inspection Manager at Al Maktoum Cargo Center introduced the in-house built customs procedure guide smart application. It is a tablet that contains all customs policies, legislations, procedures and announcements and can help facilitate customs operations and services.