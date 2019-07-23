UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China Trade At AED 36 Billion In 1Q

2019

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion in 1Q 2019

There are active 876 businesses registered with Dubai Customs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) China has been Dubai’s top trading partner since 2014, as the emirate has cemented its status as a major regional and global hub for the Chinese market.

Dubai-China bilateral trade hit Dh139 billion in 2018, and was valued at Dh36 billion over the first quarter of 2019. Notably, telecoms, phones, PCs, aluminum, gold, automobiles, and engines topped the list of most traded commodities between Dubai and China. In a statement released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the milestone visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, there are as many as 876 active Chinese businesses currently registered with Dubai Customs, including 623 firms holding trade license, 244 licensed free zone establishments, and 9 companies with professional license.

Dubai Customs said that this visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to China further reinforces strategic partnership between both countries through the signing of various bilateral trade agreements. During the visit, a Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UAE Federal Customs Authority and the General Administration of Customs of the Peoples Republic of China, GACC, was signed for the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program. This is will particularly boost partnership between China and UAE on the Belt and Road plan, the giant global economic project in which the UAE is a key partner. Dubai Customs is already utilizing some of China’s most advanced, state-of-the-art screening and inspection technology to scan containers, goods, vehicles and passengers across its various customs centers in Dubai, including in the flagship Port of Jebel Ali and Dubai International Airport.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Vehicles Road Hub 2018 2019 Gold Market Agreement Top Billion Airport Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

15 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

30 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &# ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.