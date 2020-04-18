Dubai Customs enhances streamlined trade of pharmaceutical and medical supplies

Dubai Customs has put more efforts to ensure facilitated and streamlined passage of medical supplies and pharmaceutical products in this hard time in which the whole world sees a vicious outbreak of the Covid-19

Making available of local, regional and global needs of medical supplies in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and prevention is a priority at Dubai Customs.

Dubai Customs has provided all its customs centers with different equipment to ensure quick delivery of pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the market to fulfil the needs of pharmacies, hospitals and medical centers without compromising on quality and the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s standards.



Dubai external trade of pharmaceutical and medical supplies made Dh21.8b in 2019 (imports Dh16.5b, exports Dh590m, and re-exports Dh4.7b). in terms of volume, Dubai trade made 144,000 tons (imports 96,500 tons, exports 12,700 tons, and re-exports 34,600 tons).



“Pharmaceutical and medical supplies are very strategic goods, especially at this time, and Dubai Customs works hard to make sure they are available in the market without any delay,” said Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) demand on pharmaceutical products grew. We stay abreast of these developments by equipping our centers with the most advanced tools and technologies to ensure quick shipping and delivery of these strategic products, and that they fulfil the requirements and standards of the Ministry of Health and prevention.

Day after day, Dubai Customs confirms their vital role in supporting Dubai as a global hub for trade and business.”