Dubai Customs Enhances Support To Maritime Sector In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:37 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) Dubai Customs always provides support to the maritime sector towards a more diversified economy in line with the Dubai Plan 2021.

This helps in facilitating trade in different ports including Dubai Creek, which may not be the city’s most important trading port anymore but it will always be a very important route of trade for dhows at the heart of Dubai.

During his visit to the Coastal Customs Centers Management, Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih highlighted the very important role Dubai Creek plays in the city’s diversified trade and is still shaping the very soul of Dubai, now running freely through the veins of the city, keeping alive its vibrant heartbeat, linking the sea back to the sea.

Musabih was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division and Ahmed Al Daleel, Director of Coastal Customs Centers Management and a number of executives in Dubai Customs. During his visit, Musabih viewed the services and products the Coastal Customs Centers Management offers to clients. He also learnt about the latest plans and strategies the Management is following to develop inspection procedures for ingoing and outgoing vessels. The Management has dealt with 19,700 vessels and 121,000 customs transactions in the first nine months this year.

“Maritime trade is, undoubtedly, a very important sector for the economy. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai always stresses the significance of this sector and demands more support be given to it towards a more vibrant and diversified economy” Musabih said. The Coastal Customs Centers Management has launched a number of initiatives this year to facilitate traffic and berthing of vessels using the latest artificial intelligence applications, including the (Smart Vessel Berthing System) which helps vessels load and unload their goods with the help of an advanced AI based service. It was built in- house by Dubai Customs employees to facilitate traffic of vessels through the historic waterway. The “Smart Vessel Berthing System” enables trading vessels finalize their transactions online. They can register at the operations room of Dubai Creek Customs Center which will direct the vessels to the waiting quays using the Smart Vessel Berthing System. The vessels are then directed to certain wharfs to load or unload their goods. Dubai Creek Port deals with around 50 other ports in 9 countries. Another initiative is using virtual reality to train inspection officers and equip them with the required skills to effectively do their job. This, coupled with the most advanced technologies and tools, help inspection officers effectively detect suspicious shipments and thwart smuggling attempt.

