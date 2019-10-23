Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in 7th monthly Client recognition ceremony 2019

Dubai Customs held its monthly 7th client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honor the best performing clients and businesses in various categories

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019) Dubai Customs held its monthly 7th client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honor the best performing clients and businesses in various categories. A total of 25 companies were honored in the event. As a token of appreciation to the outstanding clients, and following directives of the Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih, the event has turned into a monthly celebration instead of an annual occasion.

In his opening speech, Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customsapplauded the strong ties between Dubai Customs and its clients, and the role of Dubai Customs in innovating unique services and SMART Customs systems that keep abreast with modern technologies and new developments in order to facilitate trade and save time and cost for all clients.

The event was attended by Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division and Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division and a number of directors and managers of customs departments and centers along with the honored clients.

In his speech, Director of Dubai Customs welcomed the guests and said:

“Dubai external trade has grown 5% to reach AED 676 billion in the first half of 2019 compared to AED 644 billion for the same period last year. This great achievement, especially against an intensified international economic downturn, wouldn’t have happened without your efforts in supporting supply chain and trade.

The new message released by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has specified the frameworks of the forthcoming period in which we will see more cooperation between the public and private sectors to enhance sustainable economic growth and help the UAE maintain its distinction. The UAE has moved up two places on the world competitiveness index 2019 and topped all the Arab countries, which reflects the incessant efforts and wise vision of our leadership.”

Musabih added that Dubai Customs has topped government departments in client happiness according to Smart Dubai Government by scoring 97.49% on the happiness meter, and that unprecedented achievement wouldn’t have happened without clients’ cooperation and active participation.

On their part, the honored companies expressed their happiness for the honoring and thanked Dubai Customs for the initiative stating that the open door policy adopted by Dubai Customs as well as the easy and accessible communication channels including the Customs Consultative Council meetings have all contributed to more coherent communication between Dubai Customs and its clients and contributed towards amore successful business for them.

Port Shipping Company said turning the annual ceremony into a monthly event on Dubai Customs agenda is a reflection of Dubai Customs noticeable role in fostering the ties with the clients, and confirmed that Dubai Customs smart solutions and systems have helped the company’s business to grow.