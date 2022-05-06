UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Honors Its EXPO Team

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 11:04 AM

Dubai Customs honors its EXPO team

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an exceptional experience in the course of the successes of the UAE, and an international testimony to Dubai as a global capital for work, investment and tourism and the preferred destination for organizing major events

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 May, 2022) His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an exceptional experience in the course of the successes of the UAE, and an international testimony to Dubai as a global capital for work, investment and tourism and the preferred destination for organizing major events. The distinguished success achieved by the UAE in hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, with more than 24 million visitors, represents a competitive start towards global leadership of trade, tourism and international investment hubs.

During a ceremony, held at the department's headquarters, honoring members of the Dubai Customs’ team participating in the Expo, Musabih said; "We are pleased with the great success and exceptional version of the global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, and with all who contributed to its success thanks to their dedication, team spirit and hard work. We appreciate their distinguished and exceptional efforts in protecting the society and ensuring a pleasant visit for all the visitors, and the high professionalism that reflected the UAE’s reputation and its ability to organize the largest events in the world.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit 2020 Event All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.