Dubai Customs honors its EXPO team

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 May, 2022) His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an exceptional experience in the course of the successes of the UAE, and an international testimony to Dubai as a global capital for work, investment and tourism and the preferred destination for organizing major events. The distinguished success achieved by the UAE in hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, with more than 24 million visitors, represents a competitive start towards global leadership of trade, tourism and international investment hubs.

During a ceremony, held at the department's headquarters, honoring members of the Dubai Customs’ team participating in the Expo, Musabih said; "We are pleased with the great success and exceptional version of the global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, and with all who contributed to its success thanks to their dedication, team spirit and hard work. We appreciate their distinguished and exceptional efforts in protecting the society and ensuring a pleasant visit for all the visitors, and the high professionalism that reflected the UAE’s reputation and its ability to organize the largest events in the world.”