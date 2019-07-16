UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Honors Outstanding Clients In 4th Monthly Recognition Ceremony

Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:55 PM

Dubai Customs honors outstanding clients in 4th monthly recognition ceremony

Dubai Customs held its 4thmonthly client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honor best performing clients and businesses in various categories

Dubai Customs held its 4thmonthly client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honor best performing clients and businesses in various categories.

As a token of appreciation to the outstanding clients, and following directives of the Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, the event has turned into a monthly celebration instead of an annual occasion. In his opening remarks, Director General of Dubai Customs, underscored that meeting customer needs and requirements is a top priority for Dubai Customs in order to ensure their wellbeing and happiness. “We are committed to delivering a high standard of Customs services and facilities to all Dubai-based businesses and traders to help them do business more efficiently in a fastand cost-effective manner. This would ultimately enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a hub of global trade.” Ahmed Mahboob pointed out that Dubai Customs recently announced the development of the new e-statistics system as part of its efforts to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements.

“The new system aims to provide better, more accurate and higher quality foreign trade data to traders, investors and decision makers in the government and private sectors.” In line with the UAE’s economic stimulus strategies, Musabih called upon businesses and clients to share their vital feedback and suggestions and be more engaged with Dubai Customs as key partners,so they can continue the process of development with new creative initiatives that would streamline customs work and ease procedures to further stimulate business activity and enhance trade growth. The client recognition ceremony was attended by a host of business representatives, senior executives and heads of departments and customs centers. Top performing companies received shields of appreciation.

