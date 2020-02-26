Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Award in UAE Innovation Month

Dubai Customs organized a ceremony to celebrate the winners of the Innovator’sAward as part of the events organized by the government department in the UAE Innovation Month

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th February, 2020) Dubai Customs organized a ceremony to celebrate the winners of the Innovator’sAward as part of the events organized by the government department in the UAE Innovation Month.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, executive directors, heads of departments and employees. Musabih awarded the winners with certificates of appreciation and honorary shields.

In his statement, Musabihcongratulated the employees for their dedication and creativitiy and confirmed the role Dubai Customs plays in spreading a culture of innovation within the government work environment through making available of all tools and potential to encourage employees come up with innovations and out of the box ideas in fulfilment of the leadership’s vision.

“Innovation will help further facilitate procedures and improve services adding much value to the clients following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Innovator’s Award is one of the initiatives that Dubai Customs implemented to encourage and boost creativity within its work environment. It comes in line with the initiative launched by the Director General of Dubai Customs in which 10 hours are allocated every month for each department to come up with creative ideas and work models that lead to more advanced services and more international recognition such as the unprecedented Global Innovation Institute’s award which Dubai Customs bagged recently.

Hussam Juma,Director, Service Innovation Department, thanked the higher management team at Dubai Customs who helped build an innovation incubator within Dubai Customs workplace.

“This initiative is one of many projects that Dubai Customs works on to achieve a distinctive global leading role. Dubai Customs implements the best practices in order to incorporate innovation as a daily practice within its work environment. The Innovator’s Platform engages all Dubai Customs employees and encourages them to be part of the innovation process.” said Juma.