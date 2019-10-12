Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance

Dubai Customs, one of the world’s leading customs administrations, has signed a partnership agreement with Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance to promote corporate governance best practices in the workplace

The agreement reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to furthering corporate governance, integrity and transparency to ensure high levels of organizational performance. The objective of this partnership is to institute a corporate governance frameworkwithin Dubai Customs through the implementation ofan effective organizational structure with clear roles, competencies and responsibilities.

This requires an efficient executive management team that are aware of the importance of this framework. It also requires a sound internal control system functions such as sound planning and visibility, effective policies and procedures, external audit, internal audit, risk management, and governance and compliance, as well as providing a supportive and responsive culture and work environmentthrough well-defined training and development policies.

Commenting on the partnership agreement, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs is committed through its strategic plan to implementing sound internal control and corporate governance principles to make sure our stakeholders are provided with transparent and highly credible information and ensure effective decision making.

Our partnership with Hawakamah is geared to reinforce corporate governance which is key to promote flexibility and ease of doing business and support investment in trade activity to ensure sustainable economic growth.” Dr.

Ahmad Al Shaikh, Chairman of Hawkamah Institute For Corporate Governance, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Customs is a major step towards improving governance standards in the emirate. Dubai Customs represents security and protection to facilitate customs work, and we look forward to making this project a success for Dubai Customs and seeing corporate governance implemented across all its business units.We also look forward to continuing our cooperation to promote sound and sustainable governance practices not only in Dubai Customs, but also elsewhere.”