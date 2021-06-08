Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k transactions in 1st four months of 2021, growing 71%

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center, which operates under the Sea Customs Center Management, completed 952,232 transactions between January and April 2021, growing 71% from 557,318 in the corresponding period in 2020

The value of goods in the four months hit AED298.3 billion, and volume reached 38.848 million tons.

With the help and cooperation of the Customs Intelligence Department, Jebel Ali Customs Center thwarted all smuggling attempts in the first third of 2021, with 64 seizures made through 75,434 inspection operations.

Containers scanned using x-ray scanners reached 93,492 containers, compared to 51 seizures, 73,852 inspection operations and 76,188 containers in the first third of 2020.

Dubai Customs provides all support needed to Jebel Ali Customs Center in its strategic mission of serving the national economy, protecting the society and securing the borders.

The Center provides best services and facilities to clients and maintains solid levels of communication with strategic partners.

“We put in place an integrated strategy to develop work at Jebel Ali Customs Center in 2021 to ensure a streamlined flow of goods to the local, regional and international markets enhancing Dubai’s role as a global trade hub,” said Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Sea Customs Centers Management.

“Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we keep developing our services and keep abreast of the latest advances in the field to serve our national economy and secure our borders in the best possible way.

We enhanced the efficiency of Jebel Ali Customs Center to stop and thwart all smuggling attempts of illegitimate goods by developing our inspection systems. This was reflected in the success of (Safe Homeland) campaign that the center launched.”

Al Hashimi added:

“We have 6 advanced container scanning systems in the Center with a capacity of 900 containers per hour.

The systems can detect any discrepancy in density of the goods in these containers and based on that inspectors, with the help of the K9 Sniffing Dogs Unit, will manually check these containers thoroughly.

Our inspectors receive regular training in which they learn the most updated techniques used in inspection.”

In the same vein, Fuad Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager of Jebel Ali Customs Center said:

“We have developed our work methods to respond in a better way to the needs of our clients, especially under the current challenge posed by the spread of Covid-19 crisis.”

On his part, Ahmed Al Jamri, Senior Inspection Manager at Jebel Ali Customs Center said:

“We use the most advanced technologies in inspection to safeguard our borders and protect the society from the hazards of illegitimate trade.”