UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches Al Furdah Falcons Award To Recognize Frontline Heroes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to recognize frontline heroes

In recognition of the recognizable efforts of the frontline heroes and the employees who worked efficiently from home during the spread of the pandemic, Dubai Customs launched Al Furdah Falcons Award

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) In recognition of the recognizable efforts of the frontline heroes and the employees who worked efficiently from home during the spread of the pandemic, Dubai Customs launched Al Furdah Falcons Award.

The ceremony took place online under the patronage and presence of HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and a number of executive directors, heads of departments and employees.


The award, in its first version, has 7 categories that are divided into two levels: the individual level which includes the Medal of Customs Honor, Medal of Best Director during remote working period, and Medal of Best Supervisor during remote working period.
The Corporate level includes the Watchful Eye Group, Best Project/Initiative/ ideas, Border Protectors for best department implementing precautionary measures at work, and the Special Honoring Category.


“We seek to develop our human resources and lead them to a sustainable future so that we are able to counter changes and challenges and be always ready to manage crises in the best possible way,” said HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs.

“Inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have learnt how to turn challenges into opportunities. Within this vision we work to ensure Dubai Customs always plays its pivotal role in supporting national economy through securing borders and facilitating legitimate trade.


Director General of Dubai Customs said their support and encouragement to their employees are continuous to ensure sustainable and efficient government work following the best world standards and practices.


Musabih said this month President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree setting up an office called “Fakhr Al Watan”-the Nation’s Pride, with an aim to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in times of emergency and crisis.
The Nation’s Pride Office will be headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The office, which enjoys financial and administrative independence, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and its chairperson is authorized to set up branches in any emirate.
On his part, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs said:
“Dubai adopts excellence in all of its government departments and economic sectors following the best international standards in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai who taught us how to look positively at crises and deal with them as opportunities for change, innovation and development.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Lead Border All From Government Best Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

52 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.