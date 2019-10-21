Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdown campaign for local and international clients

With exactly one year remaining on the launch of the renowned EXPO 2020, Dubai Customs launched an innovative countdown campaign to raise awareness on this global exhibition and its role on promoting international trade activity

The “Dubai Customs journey to EXPO 2020” will teach the public about Dubai Customs role in supporting the grand event, which helped Dubai Customs win the title of the best EXPO 2020 supporting entityatDubai Government Excellence Award.

Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said during the launch:

“We are happy to launch the (Dubai Customs journey to EXPO 2020) which will raise awareness around our efforts in supporting EXPO 2020 and facilitating procedure for international exhibitions coming into the country.

“Hosting EXPO 2020 is a great honor to Dubai, which requires intensive coordination with all trade partners. We make sure we are part of this journey towards success and excellence, and this reflects the pivotal role Dubai and the UAE plays in global trade. This is supported by leading projects and initiatives including the Dubai Silk Road, which is the first article in the 50-Year Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai”.

Musabih pointed out Dubai Customs has launched and developed an exclusive smart customs channel for EXPO 2020 to help clear shipments in record time, with the Dubai Customs teams working around the clock aided by advanced customs systems including the smart risk engine, iDeclare, etc.

There are 55 companies registered in the Authorized Economic Operator program, which was launched at a federal level. Customs declarations done through the program are expected to make 50% by 2020. A number of mutual recognition agreements were signed with China, KSA and Korea and more are expected to be signed in the near future. Moreover; Dubai will host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in March 2020.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication DepartmentDelivered a presentation on the goals and messages of the campaign. He said Dubai Customs will enhance its channels of communication to ensure clear message is delivered to all stakeholders during this period from 20th October 2019 to 20th October 2020; EXPO 202 launch day.

Said Musatafawi, from Intelligence Department and Coordinator with EXPO 2020 office briefed the attendees with the Dubai Customs involvement in the exhibition.