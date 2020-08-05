Dubai Customs launches Siyaj (Fence) Initiative to foster border security, facilitate trade

As part of their relentless efforts to protect the society and secure Dubai’s ports, Dubai Customs launched Siyaj (Fence) initiative: the first integrated control 24/7 system in the world

The initiative will enhance Dubai and the UAE’s security and help protect the society from the hazards of illegitimate shipments while facilitating trade and supporting the global supply chain.

The Siyaj initiative features integrated unites such as the advanced technological unit system and the highly qualified skilled team unit. All is based on a deep learning central data base that is regularly fed with updated information. And there are advanced inspection systems, surveillance cameras and devices. The system also includes a vessel equipped with advanced technologies to track and control ships before they arrive at the port. The rapid intervention teams are available 7 days a week and coordinate with the intelligence department to take action when there is a report of any suspicious goods.

“We feel proud today that our borders are more secure and our trade is streamlined following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” said HE Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “This initiative is an embodiment of the team spirit and the honest efforts that everyone at Dubai Customs always strives to maintain.

We hope this initiative adds up to our cumulative work in the field to maintain the leading position the UAE enjoys worldwide.”

Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said:

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in thwarting smuggling of drugs and other illegitimate goods. In this regard, we cooperate and coordinate with the relevant authorities worldwide to intercept any suspicious or hazardous shipments before they enter the country. Customs authorities in the UAE made 4,450 customs seizures in 2019, and this initiative will cement the security efforts following the vision of Dubai Customs of becoming the leading customs organization worldwide supporting legitimate trade. We highly commend the efforts behind this leading initiative which will not only enhance the security of our borders but will also facilitate trade and supply chains.”

On his part, Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs said:

“Siyaj Initiative is part of our efforts to maintain security over our borders to prevent any smuggling attempts of illegitimate goods and be able to have full control over trade operations within Dubai’s borders. All intelligence information will be analysed carefully to intercept suspicious shipments and thwart these smuggling illegitimate operations. This will also help streamline the international trade and supply chain.”

Busnad confirmed Siyaj System will be implemented soon in all Dubai’s entry points.