Dubai Customs Organizes Conversation Around Future Of Trade In Coming 50 Years

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

In response to the leadership’s recent announcement of getting ready for the next 50 years in the UAE through developing leading projects and initiatives, Dubai Customs organized a customs meeting to discuss the future of trade and the latest trends in the supply chain

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) In response to the leadership’s recent announcement of getting ready for the next 50 years in the UAE through developing leading projects and initiatives, Dubai Customs organized a customs meeting to discuss the future of trade and the latest trends in the supply chain.

Next year, 2020, has been announced to be the year of getting ready for the next 50 years in the UAE. UAE’s 50th anniversary falls in 2021, marking 50 years since the historic union of the emirates.

In the meeting, HE Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih called on the executive directors and heads of customs departments to formulate a team from the higher management that will be in charge of putting a strategic plan for the next 50 years. This will include regular meetings to help draw a roadmap with more focus on advanced technologies to ensure more success for Dubai Customs worldwide.

Musabih said:

“Thanks to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs is leading the customs field worldwide through an impressive smart service and product offering that gained high reputation and attention from the World Customs Organization.

Our work as one team enhances Dubai Customs vision of becoming the leading customs organization in the world supporting legitimate trade.

“Climate change, technologies of 4th industrial revolution, threats to the world systems, and migration challenges are expected to have their considerable impact on trade and the role played by customs in the coming few decades. Other factors including AI and 3d printing can lead to decrease volume of international trade 10% by 2030 in the advanced economies.”

Musabih said the future of trade necessitates automation of customs transactions including permits, certificates and licenses, and advancements in the infrastructure to keep abreast with the future developments and changes.

“These changes will also push towards more consistent and unified data to make smart borders a reality and to combat and security challenges. We will test and use the new generation container detection and scanning technologies and give more training to our people” he concluded.

