Dubai Customs Receives Delegation From Community Development Authority To Review Best CSR Practices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:59 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) A delegation from the Community Development Authority visited Dubai Customs to learn more about their experience in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility.


Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department received the delegation which included Fatima Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Investment and Corporate Social Responsibility and Aisha Saeed Hareb, Head of Corporate Responsibility Section.
Bin Gharib said:
“This meeting reflects the healthy and strong relationships between government entities, and we promote and encourage all types of positive cooperation with all public and private authorities as part of our vision at the Corporate Communication Department to enhance the Dubai Customs brand image and promote the CSR efforts in line with Dubai Plan 2021.


“Our CSR initiatives covered many sectors including environmental, health, social and economic sectors and all of them help towardsenhanced overall reputation and to achieve a positive impact on society as a whole.
“Dubai Customs has won 35 CSR awards between 2009 and Q3, 2019, and we are the first and only customs department in the world to release a sustainability report that meets the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)”.
Director of Communication Department confirmed that scoring 97.49% in the happiness meter was no strange to Dubai Customs which goes above and beyond to promote innovation and develop ideas that serve and secure the society in the best possible way.
Dubai Customs has carried out 100 social initiatives during Q3, 2019 that targeted 800,000 individuals.

