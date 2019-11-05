Dubai Customs showcases services for people of determination at Accessabilities Expo 2019

Dubai Customs showcases the services it delivers to people of determination (people of special needs) at the AccessAbilities Expo and Accessable Tourism, the region's dedicated event, that aims to bring the world's latest robotic and assistive technology products and other services under one roof with the goal of enhancing lives of more than 50 million people in the region having disabilities

The event takes place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group at Dubai World Trade Center, halls 6 & 7, from 5-7 November 2019.

Dubai Customs’ participation in this event is a reflection of its relentless support to people of determination whether they are employees or clients. The Department always seeks best ways to provide the best and latest facilities to help people of determination integrate in the work environment and society at large, and as part of a bigger vision that sets Dubai to be the friendliest place for people of determination by 2020.

“Dubai is set to become the world’s friendliest place for people of determination with the Government of Dubai issuing many legislations to protect their rights and provide them with internationally benchmarked support,” Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said. “A strategy at Dubai Customs has been put in place that includes a number of programs and initiatives that target people of determination whether they are employee or clients. People of determination have the equal right to work in a happy and accessible work environment. Allocating 2% of vacancies to people of determination is a reflection of Dubai Customs efforts in integrating and supporting them.”

Equipment of people of determination are exempted from payment of customs duties following the cabinet resolution. Dubai Customs has launched a number of initiatives in this regard, the most recent was a smart customs clearance buggy and a client guide written in braille sign language.