Dubai Customs signs MoU with Rochester Institute of Technology to develop employees’ skills

Within its efforts to enhance ties of cooperation between government sector and private educational institutions in order to develop the employees’ skills, Dubai Customs signed a memorandum of understanding with Rochester Institute of Technology

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Within its efforts to enhance ties of cooperation between government sector and private educational institutions in order to develop the employees’ skills, Dubai Customs signed a memorandum of understanding with Rochester Institute of Technology.

The private university in Dubai, under the MoU, will provide Dubai Customs with researches and studies around customs field, along with academic programs and access to libraries and labs for Dubai Customs employees. The MoU supports scientific research on customs field and exchange of knowledge around technology and supply chain. The MoU was signed by Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department in Dubai Customs and Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology- Dubai. Under the agreement, the university will provide different academic services to Dubai Customs including access to innovation labs, technological studies and programs and engaging Dubai Customs in sessions and conferences organized by the university. A joint team from Dubai Customs and the university will coordinate the efforts for a perfect application of the agreement. Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed Al Ghaffari said: “Dubai Customs saves no effort to develop the skills of its employees to keep abreast with the technological advancements through mature academic programs.

This follows our wise leadership’s vision and the national strategy of preparing a well-educated and trained generation able to drive development forward in all sectors.” Director of HR Department said there is diversity in the academic programs that the department provides to its people. These can be very specialized such as courses in supply chain and customs, customs investigation, customs training, etc. On his part, Dr. Al Assaf said: “We are happy to cooperate with Dubai Customs on scientific research and exchange of supply chain, customs and IT information. It’s exciting to start this new chapter with Dubai Customs to hit new roads for innovation, future technologies and big data.” Hussam Juma pointed out that Dubai Customs has an integrated sustainable innovation system in place which includes highly sophisticated technologies and involves AI and blockchain applications. “These advancements will fuel our future and pave the way for more advanced services and products towards an even better global standing and status” he said. In 2019, Dubai Customs also organized 149 workshops which helped employees gain hands-on experience in their respective fields.