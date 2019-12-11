UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Targets Clients With Financial Services Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:17 PM

Dubai Customs targets clients with financial services campaign

Dubai Customs targeted its clients with a 3-day financial services campaign

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Dubai Customs targeted its clients with a 3-day financial services campaign. The campaign aimed to raise awareness around the financial services available round the clock on the Dubai Customs website.
The campaign, organized by the Financial Department, aimed to help clients easily access different services and to help them learn more about innovative services including online payments, debit account, e-wallet, virtual account,online account management, and securities, plus the Virtual Stock Guarantee initiative, which has recently been launched to streamline trade and reduce cost. It supports re-export activity from free zones to external markets and is the first of its kind in the world.


Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Director of Financial Department pointed out all clients have been updated with the different financial services available in place.
“We keep developing our services to make our clients happier and help them access these services in less time and effort. Our services have been designed and updated using the latest technologies with the client in mind in every step” Al Hashmi said.

Fahima Shaiban, Head of Collection and Revenue Section, said the different initiatives launched by the Financial Department go in line with the overall strategy of Dubai Customs and reflect its vision of keeping a distinctive track of services and products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dubai Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Lawyers torture Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Karachi

8 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

10 minutes ago

NUST student aces STEM competition at Budapest; se ..

13 minutes ago

Lawyers set police van on fire after attack on PIC

30 minutes ago

Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.