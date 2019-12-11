Dubai Customs targets clients with financial services campaign

Dubai Customs targeted its clients with a 3-day financial services campaign

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Dubai Customs targeted its clients with a 3-day financial services campaign. The campaign aimed to raise awareness around the financial services available round the clock on the Dubai Customs website.

The campaign, organized by the Financial Department, aimed to help clients easily access different services and to help them learn more about innovative services including online payments, debit account, e-wallet, virtual account,online account management, and securities, plus the Virtual Stock Guarantee initiative, which has recently been launched to streamline trade and reduce cost. It supports re-export activity from free zones to external markets and is the first of its kind in the world.



Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Director of Financial Department pointed out all clients have been updated with the different financial services available in place.

“We keep developing our services to make our clients happier and help them access these services in less time and effort. Our services have been designed and updated using the latest technologies with the client in mind in every step” Al Hashmi said.

Fahima Shaiban, Head of Collection and Revenue Section, said the different initiatives launched by the Financial Department go in line with the overall strategy of Dubai Customs and reflect its vision of keeping a distinctive track of services and products.