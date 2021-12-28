UrduPoint.com

Dubai Expo 2020 Adds 2% To The UAE's GDP Growth

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Dubai Expo 2020 adds 2% to the UAE's GDP growth

Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition added about 2 percent to the gross domestic product of the UAE, and played a major role in its recovery from the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition added about 2 percent to the gross domestic product of the UAE, and played a major role in its recovery from the pandemic.

The Expo is also a major contributor to the digital transformation in Dubai, report by Dubai's Chamber of Commerce said.

A report by the "Dubai Chamber" said that the "Expo 2020 Dubai" exhibition adds about 2% to the growth of the gross domestic product of the UAE, and plays a major role in recovering from the crisis of the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic, noting that it attracts millions of visitors, Arab news reported.

During its stay, which ends on March 31, 2022, it is the first international exhibition to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

The report stated that "Expo 2020 Dubai" is a major contributor to the digital transformation in Dubai, and plays a major role in the design, planning anddevelopment of future cities around the world.

Business

