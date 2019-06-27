UrduPoint.com
Dubai Expo Management Seeks EoI For Media Coverage Till June 30

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Dubai Expo management seeks EoI for media coverage till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Expo 2020 management has sought Expression of Interest (EoI) from media outlets for coverage of the biggest-ever show, which is scheduled to be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai.

Last date for submitting the EoI is June 30, 2019 and interested media organizations can contact at 'media.services@expo2020.ae' for any queries, according to a message received here from Dubai.

"Applications for media accreditation expression of interest for Expo 2020 Dubai are now open. Media organizations across the world are invited to register their expressions of interest by Sunday - June 30," the message said.

The six-month expo would bring together more than 200 participants including 190 countries, besides it is expecting almost 25 million visits from across the world, which is the highest number in 160-year history of world fairs.

