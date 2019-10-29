Dubai external trade with Brazil makes AED 5.6b in 2018

Dubai mutual trade with Brazil in 2018 made around AED 5.6 billion, with AED 5.2 billion in imports, AED 136 million in exports and AED 234 million in re-exports

Statistics, released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the visit of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro to the UAE, showed that trade with Brazil touched AED 3.6 billion in the first half of 2019, with AED 3.4 in imports, AED 56 million in exports and AED 93 million in re-exports.

“Dubai trade with South American countries, especially Brazil, is noticeably growing,” said Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs.

“We do our best to deliver the best customs services and facilities to the Brazilian companies following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to promote mutual trade and development between the two countries.

We look forward to more cooperation with Brazilian companies and diplomatic missions in the coming period which will see Dubai host EXPO 2020 and that makes a golden opportunity for companies to get global attention and recognition.” He added: “Dubai is a global trade hub which can help Brazilian companies explore new opportunities and promote their trade activity with other countries.

Visits of heads of states to the UAE can help enhance economic ties in fulfilment of the directives of our leadership of turning Dubai into a top choice and a hub that connects regional and international markets through bold projects such as the Dubai Silk Road.”