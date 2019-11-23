UrduPoint.com
Dubai International Airport Dealt With 31m Items Of Luggage Onboard 135,000 Flights In 1st Half Of 2019

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:56 PM

Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih said Dubai Customs has dealt with 31 million items of luggage for 17.7million passengers on board 135,000 flights arriving to Dubai International Airport in the first half of 2019

During his tour of terminals 1 and 2 of Dubai International Airport, Director General of Dubai Customs said he was very happy Dubai Customs is part of the success and distinction of Dubai International Airport. It is the first airport worldwide to have automated customs procedures and this has noticeably facilitated passenger traffic during peak seasons such as hajj and holiday seasons.

During his tour of terminals 1 and 2 of Dubai International Airport, Director General of Dubai Customs said he was very happy Dubai Customs is part of the success and distinction of Dubai International Airport. It is the first airport worldwide to have automated customs procedures and this has noticeably facilitated passenger traffic during peak seasons such as hajj and holiday seasons.

Musabihtoured the airport buildings and facilities including the inspection areas and operation and control rooms, and highly applauded the level of alertness and discipline the inspection officers have at the airport. He thanked them for their efforts in thwarting smuggling attempts.

“Dubai has invested billions to get the infrastructure of its ports and airports to a very advanced world class level. This hugely benefits the national economy and Dubai trade as part of the emirate’s vision of maintain its status as a unique hub of trade and tourism. We keep innovating to help passengers visiting Dubai have a pleasant experience and to save them time and effort” Musabih said.

The passenger operations department made 1563 seizures during the first half of 2019(1306 criminal seizures and 257 customs seizures).

Director General of Dubai Customs was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department, and Khalid Ahmed, Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department.

