Dubai’s Al-Matiyah Forum Empowers Global SMEs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Al-Matiyah Investment and Business Forum in Dubai, supported by influential patrons, brought together investors and entrepreneurs from nearly 50 countries to strengthen national SMEs through diverse cultural exchange and collaboration.

The forum's Primary objective was to build economic bridges connecting the middle East with the world, presenting Dubai as a hub for entrepreneurial activity. This event not only emphasized Dubai's strategic importance but also showcased the UAE as a hub for culture and commerce, poised to foster the development of the next generation of Emirati business leaders.

Under the auspices of notable personalities like Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid bin Suhail Al Maktoum, Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Ammar bin Salem Al Qasimi, Sheikh Humaid bin Khalid Al Qasimi, His Excellency Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren, and His Excellency Dr. Juma Madani, the event signalled a new era in global economic cooperation.

Dr. Juma Madani, leading Al-Matiyah Investment, expressed the forum's essence: "It transcends a mere conference; it's a gathering of sheikhs, ambassadors, and business leaders worldwide, converging to cultivate a dynamic environment of enterprise and innovation.

In a significant development, Al-Matiyah Investment forged a strategic partnership with Petrus Bio Energy Do, a pioneering Brazilian company in sustainable agriculture and energy. This alliance underscores the forum's dedication to global expansion and environmental stewardship.

The UAE's investment climate once again positions it as a diverse hub, attracting a wide array of business talent. With its economic strength, Dubai remains at the forefront of the global entrepreneurial scene. The successful debut of the Al-Matiyah Forum sets the stage for SMEs to thrive on a global scale.

The guest list boasted prominent figures from around the world, representing countries such as the United States, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, China, India, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. Through their ambassadors, each nation selected top-tier businessmen to contribute to Dubai's vibrant economic landscape.

