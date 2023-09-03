Open Menu

Durable Peace Must For Development Of SAARC Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday strongly advocated the cause of achieving durable peace in the region, an essential prerequisite for economic growth, prosperity, and development for all countries of South Asia.

Chairing a virtual conference on 'The role of Afghanistan for durable peace in the region' he said, "South Asia has long been plagued by instability and conflicts that have hindered the region's progress and potential," said a press release.

"One of the major concerns contributing to this instability has been the presence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil, which have posed a severe threat not only to Afghanistan but to neighboring countries, including Pakistan," he added.

He said, "Counter-terrorism cooperation and collaboration closely with regional and international stakeholders, especially Pakistan, to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil, can help eradicate the breeding grounds for extremist elements and bring about much-needed stability.

" About economic integration, he said, "We must embrace economic integration initiatives within the South Asian region and enhanced economic cooperation can create an environment conducive to peace, prosperity, and development for all." He said being trade leader of South Asia he firmly believed that by taking these steps, the Afghan Taliban government could play a pivotal role in shaping a more secure and prosperous South Asia, as this, in turn, would foster economic growth, improve living standards, and create a brighter future for all nations in the region.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "We remain committed to supporting any positive efforts towards peace and development in South Asia and are hopeful that, Afghanistan can become a beacon of hope and stability for the entire region."He hoped that Afghanistan would flush out all armed militants' sanctuaries on their soil.

