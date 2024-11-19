Dutch Ambassador, finance minister discuss ways to strengthen ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways for further strengthening the existing ties between Pakistan and The Netherlands.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting, various aspects of the longstanding friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

They identified priority areas like mining, IT, oil and gas, agriculture, dairy, and farm production for further business collaborations.

On the occasion, the minister highlighted the government’s economic plan and reform agenda for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability.

He mentioned the economic gains achieved over the last 14 months and reiterated the government’s resolve to stay the course to move the economy on the path to sustained, export-led growth.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan on climate front, and its efforts for climate financing and building capacity to ensure climate resiliency through sustainable solutions.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments on strengthening bilateral ties and further expanding cooperation in various fields, including sports.

She mentioned the Dutch cricket team was scheduled to visit Pakistan early next year to play matches and learn from Pakistan’s cricketing prowess.

She also appreciated the ongoing structural reforms in major economic and financial sectors and assured her country’s support for Pakistan’s trade and commerce with EU.