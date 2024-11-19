Dutch Ambassador, Finance Minister Discuss Ways To Strengthen Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways for further strengthening the existing ties between Pakistan and The Netherlands.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting, various aspects of the longstanding friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.
They identified priority areas like mining, IT, oil and gas, agriculture, dairy, and farm production for further business collaborations.
On the occasion, the minister highlighted the government’s economic plan and reform agenda for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability.
He mentioned the economic gains achieved over the last 14 months and reiterated the government’s resolve to stay the course to move the economy on the path to sustained, export-led growth.
He also highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan on climate front, and its efforts for climate financing and building capacity to ensure climate resiliency through sustainable solutions.
Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments on strengthening bilateral ties and further expanding cooperation in various fields, including sports.
She mentioned the Dutch cricket team was scheduled to visit Pakistan early next year to play matches and learn from Pakistan’s cricketing prowess.
She also appreciated the ongoing structural reforms in major economic and financial sectors and assured her country’s support for Pakistan’s trade and commerce with EU.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Business
-
PSX reaches historic level of 95,856 points2 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rate in October confirmed at 2%1 hour ago
-
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Foods exports surge by 21.73% to $2.365 billion in 4 months4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $876 million from IT services' export during Jul-Sep 20245 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 20248 hours ago
-
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation17 hours ago