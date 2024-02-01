Open Menu

Dutch Banking Giant ING Net Profit Nearly Doubled In 2023

Published February 01, 2024

Dutch banking giant ING said Thursday its net profit nearly doubled to 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) in 2023 on the back of higher interest rates and a "benign economic environment"

Dutch banking giant ING said Thursday its net profit nearly doubled to 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) in 2023 on the back of higher interest rates and a "benign economic environment".

"In many respects, 2023 was a challenging year, as geopolitical and economic shocks affected many of our clients and the societies we operate in," ING Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said in a statement.

"At the same time, most economies proved resilient with low unemployment, inflation coming down, and rates turning positive at an unprecedented pace," he said.

ING said, it added 750,000 customers in retail banking, bringing the total to 15.

3 million, with the growth driven by Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. The bank posted revenue of 22.6 billion euro in 2023, up 21.6 percent from the previous year. European banks have been reporting strong results as they have raised their interest rates after central banks increased borrowing cost to combat inflation.

French banking giant BNP Paribas said Thursday that rising rates contributed to it achieving a record profit for a third year in a row, rising more than 11 percent to around 11 billion euros.

Spanish banking giant Santander announced a record 11.1-billion-euro net profit for 2023 on Wednesday.

