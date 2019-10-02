Dutch companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp on Wednesday said nine Dutch companies had shown interest for investment in poultry and livestock sector in Pakistan

Two out of those were pharmaceutical companies dealing with poultry and livestock vaccine and "we are looking forward to materialize the objectives of investment in the agro sector in Pakistan," he added.

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for National food Security & Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan here. Secretary Food Dr Hashim Popalzai and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

They also discussed matters relating to agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands had good future prospects not only to bilateral trade but also getting benefits from each other's expertise in agricultural research and development.

He said Pakistan was exporting rice, mango, sesame seeds, and spices etc. to the Netherlands, whereas "our imports from the Netherlands are flower bulbs, potato seeds, vegetable seeds and cocoa powder".

However, the trade between both the countries could be further enhanced by negotiating SPS requirements for the agricultural goods, he added.

Pakistan, he said, had been importing most of the potatoe seeds and other seeds from the Netherlands.

Mehboob Sultan said," We have set an ambitious target of processing 30% of milk in next five years, which currently is only 5%.

" He said many Dutch dairy companies were already collaborating in the field and there was a great potential in the field, and exchange of technology and expertise from the Dutch companies was welcome.

The minister said business to business liaison between the exporters/ importers of agro-commodities was imperative to further enhance bilateral trade activities between both the countries.

He added that Pakistan was already importing seed potatoes from Holland but the current quantity was way less than the demand hence "we would welcome Dutch companies to capture the potential market".

He said Pakistan had bumper potato crop last year and Pakistan would welcome joint venture for potato value addition.

The Dutch ambassador said agricultural cooperation was his country's top priority and exchange of research and technology would further bring benefits to both the countries.

He also informed the federal minister that the Dutch Agriculture Mission was planning a seminar in November, 2019 which would be a great opportunity for potential investors and experts, and exchange of tangible proposals for cooperation in various sector including, dairy, poultry, horticulture.

The minister also suggested that since current government had prioritized the agriculture sector hence it was resorting to all possible measures to benefit farmers and uplift the sector.