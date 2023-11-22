Open Menu

Dutch Envoy Calls On Dr. Gohar Ejaz To Foster Trade Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries, on Wednesday called on Minister of Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz and discussed ways and means to explore avenues for further collaboration.

The envoy expressed satisfaction with the strong trade ties between the two countries, particularly in the textile sector, and conveyed the Netherlands' interest in livestock and potatoes from Pakistan, said a news release here.

While highlighting the potential for a formidable partnership in agriculture, she emphasized the abundance of land and labor in Pakistan.

The ambassador also expressed the Netherlands' commitment to exploring additional opportunities for trade growth, citing technology and academic exchange as potential areas for collaboration.

Acknowledging the Netherlands as one of Pakistan's top ten foreign trade partners, the minister outlined Pakistan's vast investment potential, particularly in IT, agriculture, and mining.

Minister Ejaz highlighted the importance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council as a mechanism to streamline foreign direct investment, pointing out the availability of one million acres of arable land in Punjab.

He stressed the potential for technology investment and IT exports, expressing Pakistan's eagerness to collaborate with the Netherlands for technology transfer in agriculture.

Additionally, Dr. Ejaz expressed interest in cooperation with the Netherlands Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI) for support on agricultural exports to the Netherlands. He outlined plans for collaboration in wind power, citing the Netherlands' leadership in the field.

The minister also extended an invitation for the Netherlands to explore opportunities in a special economic zone at Karachi Port.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

