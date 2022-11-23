Dutch Homeowners Expect Energy Bills to Rise by Over $2,500 by 2024 - Reports

The average gas and electricity bill in the Netherlands will increase by 2,500 euro ($2,580) once the state-imposed price cap expires in 2024, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Wednesday, citing an association of homeowners

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The average gas and electricity bill in the Netherlands will increase by 2,500 euro ($2,580) once the state-imposed price cap expires in 2024, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Wednesday, citing an association of homeowners.

The VEH association is concerned with the fact that government measures are temporary and will be able to curb surging prices only until the end of 2023, the media said.

VEH fears a double hit on energy bills in 2024, the first due to a tax increase and the second due to pricier energy. The association forecast that taxes for households with average energy consumption will grow by 528 Euros compared to the year prior, while electricity and gas bills will rocket by 2,500 euros due to high prices for fossil fuels.

"We urge the cabinet of the Netherlands to prevent electricity bills from becoming unaffordable for many households after next year," VEH director Cindy Kremer said, as quoted by Telegraaf.

In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion euros would be spent to compensate for the rise in. gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.