Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The imports of Russian liquefied natural gas in the Netherlands grew by 35% in the first six months of 2022, the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said on Tuesday.

"The lion's share of this LNG originated from the US and Russia. LNG from the US grew almost twice in volume year on year: from 2.1 billion to 4.1 billion cubic meters. As a result, the share of US LNG grew to approximately 50 percent of total LNG imports. LNG imports from Russia increased as well, by 35 percent," CBS said.

In the past six months, the Netherlands increased its overall LNG imports by 57% and natural gas imports only by 3%.

"Natural gas consumption in the Netherlands amounted to 17.6 billion cubic meters over the first six months of 2022. This is 25 percent less than in the first half of 2021," the statistics bureau said.

Last week, The Hague reportedly asked for a temporary exemption until January 1, 2023 from the EU sanctions against Russia as the authorities failed to find viable alternatives to gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom. The Netherlands may temporarily allow the city administration of The Hague to purchase gas from Russia as an exception, a source in the European Commission told RIA Novosti on Monday.