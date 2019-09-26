Dutch launch laundering probe into ABN Amro

Dutch prosecutors are targeting the country's third-largest bank ABN Amro in a money-laundering probe, the bank said Thursday, sending its share price into a nosedive on the Amsterdam stock exchange

The stock fell by around 9.5 percent on the AEX index shortly after opening following ABN Amro's terse announcement that public prosecutors told the bank it was "the subject of a probe under legislation against money laundering and the financing of terrorism." "ABN Amro will cooperate fully with the probe," it added, without giving further details.

Its share price recovered slightly to trade around 8.4 percent lower in mid-morning trade.

The public prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment, but national news agency ANP said the bank was suspected of "failing to report or not reporting irregular transactions on time." "The bank also did not properly probed its clients," ANP said.

Last month the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) ordered ABN Amro toaudit all five million of its private clients.