Dutch Port Of Rotterdam Stands Ready To Accept 8 Tankers With Russian Oil - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2022 | 10:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) At least eight tankers with Russian oil are heading toward the port of the Dutch city of Rotterdam, which stands ready to receive them, a spokesperson for the port's administration told the Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Tuesday.

The broadcaster noted that Port of Rotterdam administration has already been notified of the arrival of five tankers carrying Russian oil.

"As long as they are not subject to sanctions, the ships are welcome in Rotterdam," the spokesperson said.

Dutch unions have also said that boycotting ships with Russian cargo is legally impossible, according to the report.

Last week, the Sunny Liger tanker carrying Russian oil, under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was turned away by port workers first in Sweden and then in the Netherlands. On April 30, the embassy of Ukraine urged the Netherlands not to let the tanker in the port; however Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra stated that the Netherlands had no legal grounds not to allow foreign-flagged tankers with Russian oil into its ports, as they are not subject to EU sanctions.

According to the International Energy Agency, Russian oil accounted for 21.9% of overall Dutch oil imports in 2021 and 29.3% of crude oil imports the same year.

On April 8, the EU approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine, including a ban on purchasing, importing or transferring Russian coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU, on providing access to EU ports to vessels registered under the flag of Russia, and further export bans targeting jet fuel and other goods.

The EU is now preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that it will be tackling Russian oil imports, among other things. Member states, however, reportedly remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian fuel, given its large share in the overall European consumption.

