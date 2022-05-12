UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Calls For Immediate Ban On Russian Oil Purchases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Ban on Russian Oil Purchases

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, speaking at the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday, urged countries to stop buying Russian oil as soon as possible

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, speaking at the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday, urged countries to stop buying Russian oil as soon as possible.

"I believe we should take the next big step as quickly as possible, and stop buying Russian oil. Let me say clearly that the Netherlands is ready to take this step together with our partners and our allies without delay," Rutte told deputies at the Verkhovna Rada.

Hungary and several other European countries are blocking the decision on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia due to the proposed embargo on oil supplies.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after appeals for help from the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

The United States and the EU have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and have rolled out five sanctions packages, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western companies that refuse to work with Russia did so under enormous pressure, but Moscow is confident it can solve all economic problems the West creates for it.

