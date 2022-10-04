Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major Concern for Everyone in Netherlands

The energy situation and electricity prices are of great concern to everyone in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The energy situation and electricity prices are of great concern to everyone in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"The energy situation and prices are a major concern for everyone in the Netherlands. So it's good to be in Berlin today with a government delegation to discuss this with (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz's government. Climate and energy are key areas in which and work closely together," Rutte said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government said that it can spend 23.5 billion Euros ($23.4 billion) to compensate consumers for rising gas and electricity prices in the country.

"The total costs depend on the dynamics of energy prices. If energy prices remain at a comparable level, the total cost of introducing a price cap and compensation in November and December is estimated at about 23.5 billion euros," the government said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch government set a price cap for gas and electricity for consumers, according to which the maximum price for gas is 1.45 euros per cubic meter, and for electricity 0.40 euros per kilowatt-hour. The maximum consumption will be no more than 1,200 cubic meters of gas and 2,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. The new measures will go into effect on January 1, 2023.