Dutch Ship Goes 'Dead In Water' Off Norway's Coast, Crew Evacuated - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Dutch oil transporting vessel Eemslift Hendrika with 12 people on board sent a distress signal as it tilted heavily and lost speed off the coast of Norway, forcing the evacuation of the crew amid the risk of the ship capsizing, NRK news broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the Dutch ship sent a distress signal on Monday afternoon. The Norwegian Maritime Authority decided to evacuate eight of the 12 crew members, while four sailors headed by the captain stayed behind to fix the issue. However, as the ship lost speed, the rescue services made the decision to evacuate the remaining crew, the news said.

"In these situations the top priority is to prevent the tilted vessel from capsizing and spilling heavy oil and diesel fuel," the maritime authority's spokesman was cited by the NRK as saying.

The vessel, carrying 350 tons of heavy crude oil and 50 tons of diesel fuel on board, is reportedly drifting towards the coast in Alesund. The experts estimate the probability of capsizing as high due to the extent of the tilting and rough sea conditions in the are, with waves reaching up to 15 meters (49 feet), according to news report.

A coast guard ship and an aircraft are currently headed in the direction of the drifting vessel to assess the situation.

