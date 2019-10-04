UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:39 PM

Duterte Calls Russia Priority Trade, Investment Market for Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called Russia a priority trade and investment market for his country and praised robust economic ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called Russia a priority trade and investment market for his country and praised robust economic ties.

Bilateral trade almost doubled last year to $1.2 billion with a fourfold increase in Russia's exports to the Philippines.

"Russia is a priority trade and investment market ... I am confident [that] economic ties will continue to prosper to their full potential," he said, addressing a business forum in Moscow.

The gathering of hundreds of entrepreneurs from both countries is timed to Duterte's five-day visit to Russia, his second since he took office in 2016.

Duterte earlier met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks and attended a discussions club in Sochi.

Duterte invited Russians to do "more business" in Philippines and promised them a wide range of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

"Russia's participation is particularly welcome in massive 'Build, Build, Build' infrastructure projects," he said.

The "Build, Build, Build" program is the Duterte administration's medium-term goal to boost infrastructure spending from 5.4 percent of GDP in 2017 to 7.3 percent by the end of Duterte's term in 2022.

