UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duty-free Yarn Imports Demanded For Textile Sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:22 PM

Duty-free yarn imports demanded for textile sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

All taxes should be waived until next cotton crop, Rights of all stakeholders should be protected

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said following the cotton crop collapse the government should also allow duty-free import of cotton yarn to save the textile industry.


The government should waive five percent customs duty and five percent regulatory duty on import of yarn unless the new crop hit the market, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that import of excessive quantities of cotton and yarn should not be allowed in the country to safeguard the rights of farmers, ginners, and textile millers.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the area under cultivation for cotton is shrinking since 14 years while cotton output is also declining due to the apathy of the authorities.


The last crop of cotton failed adding to the miseries of millions of farmers and threatening the textile sector which is behind 60 percent exports while providing jobs to 40 percent industrial labour.


Every step should be taken to provide relief to the textile sector as it will require around 14 million bales to keep their machines running on the back of unprecedented orders.
The import will hit the forex reserves and result in other problems but there is no way out, he said, adding that the textile sector is running on full capacity but the trade war between the US and China may not remain intense after the new US President takes over.
Such a development can divert western importers again towards China which will leave the local textile sector high and dry for which a plan is needed, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Import Business China Alliance May Market Textile Cotton All Government Industry Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

'I salute Lahorites for rejecting PDM's public mee ..

6 minutes ago

EU Council Adopts Conclusions to Strengthen Intern ..

6 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls on Uganda to Stop Human Rights Viol ..

8 minutes ago

Donetsk in Talks With Russia Over Supply of Sputni ..

8 minutes ago

Another four patients fall prey to COVID at Nishta ..

8 minutes ago

RCB confiscates three truckload goods of encroache ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.