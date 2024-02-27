Open Menu

DWFB Releases Rs.20.303m Funds For 500 Applicants

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM

District Welfare Board Fund (DWBF) has released funds of Rs 20.303 million for 500 applicants under various heads including marriage grant, funeral grant and educational scholarship grant

