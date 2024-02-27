DWFB Releases Rs.20.303m Funds For 500 Applicants
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) District Welfare board Fund (DWBF) has released funds of Rs 20.303 million for 500 applicants under various heads including marriage grant, funeral grant and educational scholarship grant.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kashif Raza Awan said here on Tuesday that the DWFB released Rs.11.
65 million for 211 applicants on marriage grant, Rs.7.525 million for 215 applicants on funeral grant and Rs.1.128 million for 74 applicants on educational scholarship grant.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was taking interest positively for disposing of pending grant applications and in this connection, the DC also directed the Incharg DWBF to complete scrutiny of the applications on top priority basis, he added.
