Dy Chairman PC Highlights GB’s Investment-attraction Potential

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (PC) Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan has highlighted the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan in attracting investment for the uplift and sustainable development of the region.

Addressing the GB Investment Roadshow held here the other day, he underscored the significance of the GB region as the ‘Land of Opportunities,’ presenting a compelling case for investment by highlighting its strategic geographical location, natural resources, and rapidly evolving infrastructure.

The event served as a platform for the GB government to showcase the attractive incentives available to investors across these sectors. It brought together dignitaries, ambassadors, members of the Federal Cabinet, representatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Cell (SIFC), and participants from diverse sectors including tourism, information technology, power, agriculture, mining, and food security.

Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan presented three fundamental aspects including ‘people, nature and value, commending the GB government's investment in its people and stressing the importance of respecting the distinct culture and values of the region.

He emphasized the need for sustainable and nature-sensitive development, advocating for community-led and nature-oriented tourism to preserve the pristine ecology of the region.

Addressing the challenges of development, Dr Khan emphasized the critical role of digital connectivity and urged investment in digital infrastructure to unlock the region's full potential.

He also stressed the significance of environmental protection and responsible waste management to preserve the region's natural resources.

The PC Deputy Chairman encouraged the administration to prioritize agricultural development, specifically horticulture, and pursue geographical indications for regional products.

He suggested engaging global consultants specialized in mountain development and underscored the importance of local solutions tailored to the unique needs and traditions of the region.

Dr. Khan applauded the efforts of the GB government and its partners in embarking on this transformative journey for the region's development.

He affirmed the Planning Commission's commitment to acting as a coordinator and supporter to strengthen partnerships and drive sustainable growth in Gilgit-Baltistan.

