Dynamics of Annual Inflation in Russia Reversed, Already Close to 4% - Central Bank Head

(@FahadShabbir)

The dynamics of annual inflation in Russia has reversed after 12 months of decline and is already close to 4%, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The dynamics of annual inflation in Russia has reversed after 12 months of decline and is already close to 4%, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

"The dynamics of the annual inflation rate reversed and, according to our estimates, turned to growth in May after 12 months of decline.

Full inflation data for May comes out tonight, but current price growth continues to pick up and is already close to 4% year-on-year," Nabiullina told reporters.